Resolution Run!

Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35211

Join the fun at the 7th Annual Resolution Run hosted by the Red Mountain Park Junior Board!

This year’s event will offer a 1 mile Family Fun Run as well as 5K, 10K and 20K courses highlighting the historic beauty of Red Mountain Park.

Returning this year is the ever popular scavenger hunt along the trails with great prizes for the lucky finders!

This popular event is a must attend for novice and experienced runners wanting to start the New Year off right–don’t miss out on the New Year excitement and the GREAT t-shirt INCLUDED with your registration!

All proceeds go back to keeping this non-profit Park admission-free, debt-free, and clean!

Info
Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35211 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
205.403.5951
