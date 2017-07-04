Red, White & Brew, presented by Heninger Garrison Davis LLC

Enjoy Birmingham’s finest mobile eating and business establishments while watching the fireworks at TrimTab Brewing Company. Bring friends and family to gather and celebrate at the inaugural Red, White & Brew benefitting the Birmingham Education Foundation.

Please join us in the perfect spot to watch fireworks, enjoy live musical entertainment, kid's activities and enjoy delicious cuisine.

B’ham Food Trucks is a coalition, which represents trailers, food trucks and other mobile-based businesses in the Greater Birmingham area. It is the coalition’s goal to spread awareness of the fast-paced growth of this movement while helping to enhance and progress the economy of our great city.