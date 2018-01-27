Join us for a celebration of family, fundraising, and the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama (RMHCA) on January 27, 2018 in Downtown Homewood! Red Shoe Run features something for everyone with a 10 Mile Run, 5K Run/Walk, 1 Mile Run/Walk, and even a “Red Shoe Snoozer” option. Register and start your team today at www.redshoerun-bham.org! All proceeds benefit RMHCA to continue the mission of providing families with a place of hope, happiness, growth and healing when they travel to receive medical care for their child at a Birmingham-area hospital.
Red Shoe Run
Rosewood Hall at Soho Square 2850 19th Street South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Rosewood Hall at Soho Square 2850 19th Street South, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Kids & Family
