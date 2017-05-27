The Muslim community of the greater Birmingham area invites area families, friends and organizations to attend a Ramadan Fast Breaking on any weekday or a weekend evening between May 27 and June 23. The Hoover Crescent Islamic Center is open to anyone who wishes to observe the evening prayer at sunset and attend dinner with members of the center. A brief presentation on Islam and a question- and answer-session will precede the dinner. To make your reservation, call 879-4247, ext. 6, or email rita.taufique@bisweb.org.