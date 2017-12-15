Quevity Grand Opening

A SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT event that's way too epic for just one day!

Experience the health club of the 21st century. Birmingham's newest alternative for health and fitness is Quevity.

3 Days of Fun & Fitness. One lucky person will win a free treadmill. FIRST 500 PEOPLE GET A FREE GIFT!

Stop by and...

-meet the best team of trainers in Birmingham

-tour a state-of-the-art facility

-see some of the most advanced exercise equipment on the planet

-check out our amazing, cutting edge therapies

-enjoy a free smoothie

-watch live demonstrations of the most exciting group training classes ever

-discover how our Lifestyle Blueprints can change your life.

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 am on Friday, Dec 15.

Sat schedule: 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun schedule: 10 AM - 6 PM

Don't miss the event, and take advantage of our $39 Charter Membership special with NO ENROLLMENT FEE.