How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps

to Google Calendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00

Elder Law Firm of Steve Bailey 2100 Providence Park Suite 200, Hoover, Alabama 35242

Please join us for a Free Educational Workshop about Estate Planning, Pre-planning for Medicaid (Long Term Care), Veteran Aide & Attendance benefits and more. This workshop will be presented by The Elder Law Firm of Steve Bailey. Workshop attendees will be offered one free private consultation with Attorney Steve Bailey which is a $300 value. Please contact Theresa Cook to register 205-263-5060 or Theresa@Stevebaileyal.com. There is no cost or obligation to attendees

Info
Elder Law Firm of Steve Bailey 2100 Providence Park Suite 200, Hoover, Alabama 35242 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Workshops
2052635060
to Google Calendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - How to Protect Your "Stuff" In 3 Easy Steps - 2018-04-05 10:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
April HV Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours