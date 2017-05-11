Experience local art from John Lytle Wilson, Chris Meredith, Karl Keenan, and many more! Art available for purchase from local artists and Triumph participants.
FREE family friendly event that features local art, live music, wine & beer, and hors d’oevres.
Support local artists including those with developmental disabilities!
What: Open House and Art Show
Where: Triumph Services, 2151 Highland Avenue South, Suite 120, Birmingham, AL 35205
When: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 5-8pm
Why: Enjoy free food and beverages while learning about Triumph's mission. This would be the perfect place to find a gift for mom!
For more information visit www.triumphservices.org/events/art-show
Triumph Services 2151 Highland Avenue South, Suite 120 , Hoover, Alabama 35205 View Map
