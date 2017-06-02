The National Senior Games, a competition for athletes ages 50 and older, will celebrate its 30th anniversary by coming to Birmingham June 2-15, with more than 10,000 competitors taking part in 19 sports at a dozen venues.

The NationalSenior Games

► When: June 2-15, 2017

► Info: Admission to all events is free. For details, including event times, go to nsga.com.

Sports venues

► Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC): Badminton, basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, table tennis and judo (exhibition)

► Uptown Entertainment District: Horseshoes

► Linn Park, 710 20th St. N.: Road race

► UAB Recreation Center: Racquetball

► Birmingham CrossPlex: Swimming, volleyball

► Highland Park Golf Course: Golf (ages 75 and older)

► Brunswick Zone Riverview Lanes, 2908 Riverview Road, Birmingham: Bowling

► Birmingham-Southern College: Tennis

► Samford University: Tennis, track and field, 1,500-meter race/walk

► Hoover Metropolitan Stadium Complex: Archery, 5,000-meter race/walk

► Liberty Park Sports Complex, Vestavia Hills: Softball

► Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley: Golf

► Shelby County High School, Columbiana: 20K and 40K cycling

► Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham: 5K and 10K cycling, triathlon

Special events

► June 2: Flame arrival, Uptown Entertainment District

► June 9: Celebration of athletes, BJCC Legacy Arena,

► June 2-12: The Village Health and Welfare Expo, BJCC

Volunteers

► About 3,000 local volunteers are needed to help run the event. To sign up, go to nsga.com/volunteer.