The National Senior Games, a competition for athletes ages 50 and older, will celebrate its 30th anniversary by coming to Birmingham June 2-15, with more than 10,000 competitors taking part in 19 sports at a dozen venues.
► When: June 2-15, 2017
► Info: Admission to all events is free. For details, including event times, go to nsga.com.
Sports venues
► Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC): Badminton, basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, table tennis and judo (exhibition)
► Uptown Entertainment District: Horseshoes
► Linn Park, 710 20th St. N.: Road race
► UAB Recreation Center: Racquetball
► Birmingham CrossPlex: Swimming, volleyball
► Highland Park Golf Course: Golf (ages 75 and older)
► Brunswick Zone Riverview Lanes, 2908 Riverview Road, Birmingham: Bowling
► Birmingham-Southern College: Tennis
► Samford University: Tennis, track and field, 1,500-meter race/walk
► Hoover Metropolitan Stadium Complex: Archery, 5,000-meter race/walk
► Liberty Park Sports Complex, Vestavia Hills: Softball
► Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley: Golf
► Shelby County High School, Columbiana: 20K and 40K cycling
► Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham: 5K and 10K cycling, triathlon
Special events
► June 2: Flame arrival, Uptown Entertainment District
► June 9: Celebration of athletes, BJCC Legacy Arena,
► June 2-12: The Village Health and Welfare Expo, BJCC
Volunteers
► About 3,000 local volunteers are needed to help run the event. To sign up, go to nsga.com/volunteer.
Info
Birmingham Crossplex 2331 Bessemer Rd., Hoover, Alabama View Map