Mutt Strut Benefitting Hand in Paw

Sloss Furnaces' Visitor's Center 20 32nd Street North, Hoover, Alabama 35222

Saturday, April 7th, 2018 for the 9th Annual Mutt Strut: 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run. Hand in Paw was born in the 90’s, so this year we’re throwing it back to that fly decade. Dust off your Walkman, grab your furry best friend and head to Sloss Furnaces for an event that’s sure to be all that and a bag of chips. You’ll scream “Boo-yah!” when you score a race bag filled with mad swag, a choice of tee or tank, and a bandana that will make your dog look doper than Air Bud.

Sloss Furnaces' Visitor's Center 20 32nd Street North, Hoover, Alabama 35222
