Membership workshop for local DAR chapter

A workshop for women interested in joining the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be held from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017. The workshop will be held at Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL. The free workshop offers an opportunity to learn more about membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as receive assistance in identifying patriot ancestors and the application process. Any woman is eligible for membership who is at least 18 years of age and can prove lineal, blood descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. DAR members make a difference in their communities and contributed a combined 5+ million hours of community service in 2016. Many women also recognize that DAR membership is a way to honor and preserve their family history, because when the DAR application is approved, the genealogical family record is preserved by the DAR for future generations. The Lily of the Cahaba Chapter meets one Saturday each month, September through May. The Chapter is based in Hoover and serves surrounding communities. For more information about the workshop or membership, email LilyoftheCahaba@gmail.com. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and support better education for our nation's children. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.