Junior League’s 26th Bargain Carousel

The Junior League of Birmingham is holding its annual Bargain Carousel shopping fundraiser in Hoover for the fourth year in a row.

This year’s event, which organizers say will feature more than 100,000 items donated from families and businesses across the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, is scheduled for April 26, 28 and 29 at the former Winn-Dixie shopping center near the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway.

The garage sale-style event will encompass the entire shopping center, with the main portion occurring in the former Winn-Dixie grocery store.

Items will be divided into sections, such as art, appliances, furniture, heirloom items, baby and children’s clothing and furnishings, home décor, outdoors and sporting goods.

The sale raises money for the Junior League’s 32 projects that serve women and children in the metro area, including initiatives related to domestic violence, homelessness, juvenile crime, healthy living, job readiness, personal finances and education.

It also gives people a chance to shop for items at deeply discounted prices, chairwoman Marianne Gilchrist said.

Last year’s Bargain Carousel attracted 2,600 shoppers, including the Thursday night Bargain Bash, and raised almost $180,000, organizers said.

The fundraiser kicks off on Thursday, April 26, with a Bargain Bash event for shoppers who want the best selection, smaller crowds, live and silent auctions, piñatas, music and food by Taco Mama.

VIP admission at 6 p.m. costs $40 per ticket, and general admission at 7 p.m. costs $30. All Bargain Carousel items sell for double the ticket price on Thursday night.

Tickets for Saturday admission go on sale Friday, April 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. They cost $10 for entry between 8 a.m. and noon and $5 from noon to 5 p.m.

All Saturday tickets are numbered, with shoppers entering in the order of their ticket number. On Sunday, April 29, admission is free, and merchandise is half price.

For more information, call 879-9861 or visit bargaincarousel.net.