Mason Music Camp For Beginners

Mason Music: Bluff Park Studio 761 Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226

For students who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp that allows each student the opportunity to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums and violin. The goal of this camp is to allow students to explore their interest on several instruments and learn general music concepts like pitch and rhythm.

Mason Music: Bluff Park Studio 761 Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226

205-582-2238

