Magic City Regional Bridge Tournament

Hilton Birmingham Perimeter Park 8 Perimeter Park S, Hoover, Alabama 35243

The bridge tournament is sponsored by the Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club and runs through Sunday, March 4. It is located at the Hilton-Colonnade.

Contact Beth Stewart at stewartelizabethd@gmail.com for more information. 

