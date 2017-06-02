If you’re a lover of all things Southern and looking for a weekend of the region’s best artisan goods, food, drink, music and art, Made South said it’s got the party for you.

This year’s Made South event in Hoover will open with a VIP party June 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. and continue with the main art and craft show June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friday event for VIP ticketholders will offer a chance to experience everything Saturday has to offer before the crowds arrive. It, along with the Saturday event, will feature more than 100 of the South’s best makers and artisans.

There will be live music, sample tastings from local and regional chefs presented by Eat Y’all and distillery tasting for guests older than 21.

The first 2,000 people to arrive Saturday will get a complimentary Made South reusable tote bag.

Made South will be at the new Finley Center at the Hoover Met. Tickets range from $10–$29, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama. The event is family friendly, and kids 12 and younger get in free. Parking is free.

Official event partners include Good People Brewing Company, Barrett Sovereign and Eli Mason.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to madesouth.com.