Shelby County Christian Women's Connection invites women from throughout the area to the "Lucky" Fashion Lunch on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Riverchase Country Club. The program will include the latest styles and specialized merchandise from Lucky Penny Boutique in Montevallo and speaker musician Billie Cash from Collinsville, Tennessee.

Lunch and program are $20. Call Janet at (205) 988-8171 for a reservation.