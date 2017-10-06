Live2Lead event to benefit childcare resource

Worldwide leadership simulcast event Live2Lead is coming to Birmingham, Ala., on October 6, 2017 from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Hosted by R2 Consulting, LLC, all proceeds for the event will benefit Childcare Resources. The event will be held at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa located in Hoover, Ala., and doors will open at 7:00 a.m. for registration. Tickets are $99 per person, and group discount tickets are available and can be purchased online at www.rsquaredconsulting.com/live2lead.

Live2Lead is an event designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate business owners and their teams. It is also an opportunity to connect with other influencers in the community and expand business networks.

Speaking at the event is John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, best-selling author and coach. Maxwell is a number one New York Times best-selling author, identified as the number one leader in business by the AMA and recognized as the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. magazine in 2014.

Also speaking at the event is Dave Ramsey, personal money-management expert, best-selling author and popular national radio personality. His seven best-selling books—Financial Peace, More Than Enough, The Total Money Makeover, EntreLeadership, The Complete Guide to Money, Smart Money, Smart Kids and The Legacy Journey—have sold more than 10 million copies combined.

Cheryl Bachelder is also included on the speaker roster. Bachelder is a passionate restaurant industry executive who most recently served as the CEO of Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. Bachelder is known for her crisp strategic thinking, franchisee-focused approach, development of outstanding leaders and teams and superior financial performance. Most recently, she was ranked ranked number one by Inc. magazine in a Top Ten List of the World’s Best CEOs.

Rounding out the speaker line-up is Warrick Dunn, former NFL Running Back and Partner of the Atlanta Falcons. After a 12-year career in the NFL, Dunn retired and in 2009 was approved by the NFL owners to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons. Through Homes for the Holidays, Dunn honors his mother, Betty Smothers. Smothers was a Baton Rouge police officer who, as a single mother of six, strived for the American dream of homeownership. While working, she was killed and was never able to realize that dream. Homes for the Holidays has assisted more than 152 single parents and 409 dependents nationwide with achieving first-time homeownership. In 2002, Dunn founded Warrick Dunn Charities to improve lives through innovative programming inspired by his journey.

Live2Lead is being presented to the Birmingham area by John Maxwell Team Executive Director, Rick A. Morris, president of R2 Consulting, LLC. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Mike Stephens or Rick Morris at 866-230-8077, or by visiting www.RSquaredConsulting.com or by email at mstephens@rsquaredconsulting.com.

Birmingham-based R2 Consulting, LLC was founded in 2009 by Rick A. Morris with a simple purpose: build a consulting company that would innovate and inspire the project management industry to enable the value of project management. They are long-time supporters of Childcare Resources and are proud to host this event for their benefit. Learn more about R2 Consulting, LLC at their website www.rsquaredconsulting.com.

Childcare Resources is a Birmingham-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing resources for the care and education of children. They currently serve families in Blount, Jefferson, Shelby and Walker counties by training child care professionals, helping families locate child care, providing parent education services and offering child care financial assistance to families with low-to-moderate incomes. To learn more, please visit their website at www.ccr-bhm.org.