The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation Taste of Teal Gala

Proceeds benefit GYN cancer research, awareness, and patient support

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will host its Taste of Teal Gala on Saturday, March 10th starting at 6:00 p.m. at The Wynfrey Hotel. The annual event is one of the organization’s premier fundraisers, featuring a seated dinner and cocktails, live and silent auctions, and casino games and music. The foundation also bestows its “Legacy of Laura” honors on four members of the community at the gala.

The funds raised from this event will further our mission of research, awareness, and support.” Advance tickets for the gala are $100 per person through February 17th and $125 per person after 2/17. Patron tables are available for $1,000 and Sponsor tables start at $1,500. Tickets and tables include dinner, drinks, and “play money” that can be used at the casino tables. Attendees will enjoy mobile bidding for this year’s auctions, providing guests with seamless check-in and check-out, and the ability to bid from their phones or the provided IPad stations. Visit www.thinkoflaura.org/TasteofTeal for more information or to purchase tickets.

About LCBF: Every day, 247 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer. 80% of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer are diagnosed late and will not live more than five years. Our mission is offering hope through research for early detection of ovarian cancer, empowering communities through gynecologic cancer awareness, and enriching lives through patient support. In 2017 the foundation educated over 8,000 Alabamians and assisted over 800 patients and their caregivers, providing both financial and emotional support. To date, the foundation has granted over $325,000 for early detection research of ovarian cancer. www.thinkoflaura.org.