WHAT: The Lakeview Progressive Taste & Trivia is an inaugural event benefitting the Birmingham Public Library and hosted by the Friends of the Birmingham Public Library.

WHO: The Birmingham Public Library system has 19 locations and has been serving the community for more than 130 years. It is one of the largest library systems in the Southeast. The mission of the Birmingham Public Library system is to provide the highest-quality library experience to the community for lifelong learning, cultural enrichment and enjoyment.

The Friends of the Birmingham Public Library is an organization dedicated to helping the library improve the quality and scope of its services. They advocate on behalf of the library and provide volunteers while working closely with Birmingham Public Library staff to help it to be the best library it can be.

WHEN: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Many locations! This is a Progressive Event that will start at Tin Roof (2709 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233) and end at SideBar (2929 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233). Participants will visit three pre-determined locations and play one round of trivia at each. Additional participating establishments include Hattie B’s, Lou’s Pub, Moe’s Original BBQ – Lakeview, Sky Castle and Slice, all of which are located in the Lakeview area.

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Individual tickets are $18; the team ticket price for 4 people is $60 (a $12 savings). All participants will receive up to three free “Taste of Lakeview” samples – one at each location. Estimated ticket value is more than $30. All ticket proceeds directly benefit the Birmingham Public Library and participating businesses have generously donated samples. The Taste & Trivia winning team will receive a Lakeview Prize Pack valued at $250.

Don’t have a team? No worries — sign up individually and we will assign you to a team and you can make new friends.

Please visit lakeviewtasteandtrivia.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

For more information on the Birmingham Public Library system, visit the website at bplonline.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter @BPL.