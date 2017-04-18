Kona Ice hosts Fourth Annual National "Chill Out" Day

Island-Themed Truck to Give Away FREE Shaved Ice at Hoover Public Library to Help Community “Chill Out” on Tax Day. The island-inspired truck will be parked at Hoover Public Library in Hoover to hand out FREE cups of tropical shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis to all who stop by. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit: http://www.kona-ice.com/giveback-programs/