Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon

Veteran’s Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon and Whisker Walk is a 5k race and 1 mile fun run/walk benefiting Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, a no-kill, cage-free shelter for cats and kittens. The race will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL.

Check-in begins at 8:00 am and the race will start at 9:00 am. The entry fee is $25, or $15 for children 10 and under. Day of registration increases to $30 for adults and $20 for children.

To sign up online - https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/KittyKatHavenAndRescue5KMeowAThon

To find out more about Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue visit our website at http://www.kittykathavenrescue.org or join us on Facebook @kittykathavenrescue.

Veteran's Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama
