Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery

to Google Calendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00

Newk's Eatery 3780 Riverchase Village, Hoover, Alabama 35226`

Join us online via Facebook live – www.Facebook.com/LCBFoundation – at 6PM on September 7th, or in person at the Vestavia location of Newk’s Eatery as we kick off our GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The month of September is GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. To kick off this "A State of Teal" annual awareness campaign of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, Newk’s Eatery is sponsoring a SPIRIT NIGHT on Thursday, September 7th at each of their five Birmingham locations (including Hoover). Eat in or carry out dinner at any Birmingham area location from 4PM until close and a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting our awareness efforts. Learn more about this campaign by visiting http://www.AStateofTeal.org.

Info
Newk's Eatery 3780 Riverchase Village, Hoover, Alabama 35226` View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
251-802-2668
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Kick-off of GYN/Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Newk's Eatery - 2017-09-07 16:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
See our full September issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours