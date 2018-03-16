The Greater Birmingham Auburn Club’s Aubie 5K will return to Veterans Park at the end of the month. On March 16, runners will gather to celebrate Auburn and raise money for one of GBAC’s several scholarships.

The Greater Birmingham Auburn Club offers eight scholarships, said race chair Michael Lovett, and the money raised will go toward the scholarships. All scholarships are awarded to Jefferson and Shelby county students who meet the criteria for specific scholarships.

In years’ past, the Aubie 5K at Veterans Park has been in honor of Meredith LeAnn Maddox, a former Hoover High School coach an the daughter of a GBAC board member. Due to scheduling conflicts, this year’s race will not be in Maddox’s honor, Lovett said, but another Auburn affiliate is set to be honored. As of press time, that individual had not been selected.

The race will start at 8 a.m., and in addition to the race, there will be family-friendly activities set up at the park, including balloons, a moonwalk and other items. The cost is $35 before March 16 or $40 on March 16 for the 5K, $20 for the fun run and $25 for a sleep-in option.

For more information about this year’s event, go to thegbac.org or email Lovett at michael.lovett@yahoo.com.