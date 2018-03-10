Islamic Community Center Open House

Hoover Crescent Islamic Center 2524 Hackberry Ln, Hoover, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama

The Birmingham Islamic Society will hold an open house this month at the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center, 2524 Hackberry Lane.

This is the location of Birmingham Islamic Society’s main office, a mosque (masjid), a weekend Islamic school for children, and the Red Crescent Clinic of Alabama — which provides free medical services and is open to anyone in the community every Sunday.

 The open house will be held Saturday, March 10 from 2-5 p.m.

The afternoon will include a chance for community members to meet and talk to their Muslim neighbors, as well as take a tour of the mosque, sample free food and a “try your look in the hijab” booth. Speakers will give short presentations about women in Islam, the meaning of “sharia law” and other topics.

For more information about this family-friendly event, contact the BIS at 879-4247, bisweb.org.

Hoover Crescent Islamic Center 2524 Hackberry Ln, Hoover, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama
