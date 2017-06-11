The Birmingham Interfaith Human Rights Committee invites you to attend a program on Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 pm at the Hoover Library lower level in Meeting Rooms A & B to give a more in depth understanding about the month of Ramadan. During this month millions of Muslims are inspired to give up food and water from dawn until dusk, and we want to show you why Muslims undergo this endeavor.

The event is free, and all are welcomed to attend. Light refreshments and literature will be served, and questions are welcomed at the end!