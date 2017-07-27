Inner Healing and Transformation Classes

Are you seeking deeper healing through a Deeper Walk with Father God? Are you finding life unbearable at times and wondering if there’s a better way to live? Are you searching for greater overcoming power though a transformed life?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you’ll find solutions for healing in “A Deeper Walk,” a 12-week class, beginning June 27 at Canvas Church. The classes will be held every Tuesday night from 7-9 pm in the Judah Room at the church. The classes are open to the public. Canvas Church worships in Berney Points Baptist Church, 2250 Blue Ridge Blvd in Hoover. PLEASE DO NOT CALL BERNEY POINTS BAPTIST CHURCH WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THE CLASS. BERNEY [POINTS HAS NO ASSOCIATION WITH THE CLASS. Only contact the instructors listed below.

Cost for the class is $250 for single participants and $300 for married couples. Class materials include a 105-page manual and study guide. All class topics will be presented live with PowerPoint presentations. In addition, participants will receive a copy of the book, The Mystery Which Has Been Hidden, by Edward Kurath. Material taken from Elijah House, Francis Frangipane, Arthur Burk and others. Participants will receive a 105-page manual, study guide and copy of Edward Kurath’s book, The Mystery Which Has Been Hidden. All sessions will be presented via PowerPoint and will include Keys to Inner Healing, The Four Laws of Life, Bitterroot Judgment & Expectancy, Honoring Father & Mother, Denial, Heart of Stone & Inner Vows, Accomplishing Forgiveness, Performance Orientation, How We See God, Inner Healing & Deliverance, Prenatal Wounds & Sins, Slumbering Spirit/Captive Spirit, Abandonment & Rejection.

Taught by Dallas Teague Snider and Joe Beckham, the classes will delve into uncovering hidden roots that hinder our walk with the Lord.

Rev. Dallas is an author, speaker and body, mind and Spirit coach. Dallas began her journey when her body began to break down from years of surviving. Through her own healing journey, she knows first-hand that our body listens to what we think. “We can heal from the pain of our past and live a life in freedom. There is freedom on the other side of the pain, “ Snider said.

“We are on a journey with God that begins with believing on Jesus, but from there we go through lifelong change into His image,” Beckham said. Joe has more than 30 years experience in inner healing and transformation, is a certified prayer counselor with the international ministry of Restoring the Foundations. Joe has written two books, “Deeper Water for Thirsty Souls,” and “Overcoming Bipolar Disorder & Other Mental Difficulties: A Christian Perspective.” He also writes a regular blog, The Blog in the Fog, FOUND at https://thebloginthefog.com.

Have questions? Contact Dallas at (205) 264-1361 or email her at dallas@dallasteague.com, or Joe at (205) 337-2870 or email him at josephwbeckham@gmail.com.