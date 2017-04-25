IGNITE Awards Ceremony

The Club 1 Robert S. Smith Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Hands on Birmingham, a United Way Agency, introduces IGNITE: an innovative awards ceremony on April 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at The Club in Birmingham. The one-day community celebration is designed to publicly recognize the many unsung and dedicated citizens who are outstanding volunteers and service oriented leaders in Birmingham and surrounding communities. Birmingham is filled with countless citizens who ignite action and accelerate change through their service to others. The IGNITE Awards Ceremony will present awards to deserving volunteers in eight categories, including HOB Volunteer of the Year, Corporate/Company Volunteer of the Year, Government Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year, Student Volunteer of the Year, Small Business Volunteer of the Year, and Faith-Based Volunteer of the Year. Register today!

Know a Deserving Volunteer? Nominate someone you know (or yourself) today at www.uwca.org/ignite/!

The Club 1 Robert S. Smith Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

(201) 785-7593

