IFMA Artist of the Year, Ordinary Elephant, makes Birmingham debut

Moonlight on the Mountain 585 Shades Crest Road, Hoover, Alabama 35226

International Folk Music Awards 2017 Artist of the Year Ordinary Elephant captivates listeners with their well-honed combination of insightful writing, effortless harmonies and intertwined clawhammer banjo and guitar. The nomadic husband and wife duo is “as genuine as it gets” says legendary Texas producer Lloyd Maines.

The duo will make their Birmingham debut at Moonlight on the Mountain, 585 Shades Crest Road, Birmingham, Thursday May 10th at 7:30 pm in support of their latest studio album release 'Before I Go.' Doors at 6:45 pm. $12 admission.

Moonlight on the Mountain 585 Shades Crest Road, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
