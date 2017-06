The Hueytown High School class of '77 40th reunion will be held Aug. 12 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person before July 15 and $55 after July 15. Ticket price includes heavy appetizers, select wines, domestic beer, soft drinks and tea, as well as complimentary valet parking.

For tickets:

HHS Class of 77

P.O. Box 3171

Hueytown, AL 35023

Or Paypal blair_Sharon@yahoo.com.