State of the City Address by Mayor Frank Brocato

Join us for our January Meeting. We are honored to have The Honorable Mayor Brocato as our speaker. He will give the annual State of the City Address.

Please bring donations for Three Hots and a Cot. Items needed are twin sheets, pillowcases, blankets, comforters; wash cloths; sweat pants; cold weather articles; paper towels; garbage bags; pump hand soap or sanitizer; household cleaners-Windex, Lysol, Disinfectant Wipes.