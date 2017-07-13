The Rec Center is having an open house and Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including music, entertainment, inflatables, Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters, free food and beverages and a chance to win a free Rec Center membership. People are invited to tour the center to see what all is offered.
Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest
Hoover Recreation Center 600 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama
Hoover Recreation Center 600 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama
