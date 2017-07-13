Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest

to Google Calendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00

Hoover Recreation Center 600 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama

The Rec Center is having an open house and Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including music, entertainment, inflatables, Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters, free food and beverages and a chance to win a free Rec Center membership. People are invited to tour the center to see what all is offered.

Info
Hoover Recreation Center 600 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hoover Rec Center 25th Celebration-Open house and Family Fun Fest - 2017-07-13 11:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
See our full June issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours