Hoover Historical Society Meeting

Jim Baggett will speak about the Hawes murders of 1888 one of Birmingham’s most infamous murder mysteries. Visit hooverhistoricalsociety.org.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Jim Baggett will speak about the Hawes murders of 1888 one of Birmingham’s most infamous murder mysteries. Visit hooverhistoricalsociety.org.
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Hoover Sun LLC