Hoover Historical Society Meeting

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Jim Baggett will speak about the Hawes murders of 1888 one of Birmingham’s most infamous murder mysteries. Visit hooverhistoricalsociety.org.

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

