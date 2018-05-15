Hoover Historical Society Meeting

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Faye Anderson, founder of the Hoover Belles and well-known civic leader in Hoover will discuss her career (and she is an entertaining speaker!!) and the formation of the Hoover Belles. Check out our newsletter on the HHS Website to read more about Faye Anderson. She will also install the 2018-19 officers for the upcoming club year.

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
History, Meeting
