Faye Anderson, founder of the Hoover Belles and well-known civic leader in Hoover will discuss her career (and she is an entertaining speaker!!) and the formation of the Hoover Belles. Check out our newsletter on the HHS Website to read more about Faye Anderson. She will also install the 2018-19 officers for the upcoming club year.
Hoover Historical Society Meeting
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
History, Meeting
