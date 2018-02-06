Hoover Historical Society meeting

Hoover Historical Society General Meeting rescheduled to Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

GENERAL MEETING February 6, 2018

Please join us at the Hoover Library meeting room next Tuesday at 1 pm for refreshments prior to the 1:30 meeting. Former Mayor Frank Skinner will share with us his experiences as mayor. As a long-time Hoover resident, he has seen many changes in our city first hand, and has many interesting stories to tell. Invite a friend!

Parking is free and plentiful at the Hoover Public Library