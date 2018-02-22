Hoover Democrat Organization

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Info:

Please join us for the February meeting of the newly formed Hoover Democrat Org. We are excited about this new organization and future plans. Come learn what exciting things are happening in Hoover and in Alabama. Everyone is welcome!

Info
Politics & Activism
