Hoover Democrat Organization

Hoover City Hall 100 Municipal Lane, Hoover, Alabama

The Hoover Democrat Organization meeting will be at 7:00pm on February 22 at Hoover City Hall located at 100 Municipal Drive next to Hoover Library. We will have as our guests several candidates for state and local elections. We are excited to learn about their ideas to move Hoover and Alabama forward. Everyone welcome!

Info
Hoover City Hall 100 Municipal Lane, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Politics & Activism
February 2018

