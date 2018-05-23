Come join us at the Brand New Home2 Suites hotel in the Colonnade! This hotel offers many amenities that are great for corporate travel, wedding groups, leisure travel, sports groups and extended stay. The hotel offers an outdoor saline pool, grilling area, and social area. Breakfast, fitness room, guest laundry and wireless internet. There are kitchens in every room! This hotel is Pet Friendly!

We will have light food during lunch hours. Site tours from 11 am to 6 pm. We are delighted to be opening up the hotel in this community! Look forward to seeing you at the hotel. Please RSVP to Sherry.Emmerke@Hilton.com or simply come by and visit. See you soon!

Home2 Suites by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade 3920 Colonnade Parkway Birmingham AL 35243

web: www.birminghamcolonnade.home2suitesbyhilton.com Phone: 205-969-7631