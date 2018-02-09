The Showcase will give attendees a chance to connect with some of the premier businesses in the area that can help with home building and home improvement projects. The Showcase is also the perfect opportunity to hear from experts in the field who can offer insight on making your home more beautiful and efficient.

Hours of operation, Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Visit www.birminghambuilder.com or Home Building & Remodeling Showcase on Facebook for more information. Address to the Hoover Met Complex is 100 Ben Chapman Dr., Hoover, AL 35244.