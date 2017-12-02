Pick up materials for wreaths, garlands and more just in time for Christmas at Aldridge Gardens’ annual Holiday Greenery Sale.

This year’s sale will be Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the gardens, located at 3530 Lorna Road. Shoppers will have the chance to pick up individual stems and bunches of mixed greenery, as well as other decorating materials such as pinecones, acorns and grasses.

The Roots gift shop in the gardens will be open during the sale for customers to shop for Christmas ornaments, decorations and gifts. Ribbon tree toppers will also be for sale.

Proceeds from the Holiday Greenery Sale support Aldridge Gardens throughout the year. Learn more about the sale at aldridgegardens.com.