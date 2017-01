Pre-registration costs are the following:

$20 prior to March 23

$25 from March 24 to April 7

$30 on Race Day

Rain or Shine: No Refunds

T-shirt (guaranteed only to first 300 registered runners)

Pre-race pasta dinner on Friday night, April 7th

Post-race pancake breakfast (medal ceremony)

REGISTER at active.com or shadescrest.org