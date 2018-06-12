Grown Up Comedy Night

Stop by Barrister's Tavern every Tuesday night from 7:00-8:00pm and catch some laughs at the end of your work day! This FREE show features rising stand-up comics as they work out new material and perfect their craft. The show is just an hour so you have time to catch our show and still have time to meet up with friends, see a movie, head out for dinner, or whatever else you're up to on a Tuesday night!

THINGS TO KNOW:

* FREE ADMISSION! (But buy something. Barrister's lets us perform because they're in the tavern business! Keep the show going!)

* This is not a family friendly show. We don't have language or content restrictions. This is Grown Up Comedy for grown ups.

* Sign-ups are done in advance via email to GrownUpComedyAL@gmail.com. Sign up through the 15th of the month for shows the following month.