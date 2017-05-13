Great Strides fundraiser

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation first started Great Strides as a way to create community awareness and to raise funds to find a cure for the disorder, and nearly 30 years later, the Birmingham Great Strides has grown to see 400 participants each year.

Great Strides will start with check-in at 9 a.m. May 13. More information is available at 870-8565, and racers can register at cff.org/alabama. For a VIP “I’m a Fighter” T-shirt, participants should notify the organization upon registration.