Great Give 2018 Hoover

“The Great Give” is an online fundraising campaign that will kick-off Tues., May 8, & Wed. May 9 benefitting the Public Libraries In Jefferson County as the library cooperative celebrates its 40th anniversary.

In 1978, the Jefferson County Library Cooperative was established to link all locally-funded city libraries in the county. Today, 22 member libraries--with 40 locations, including the Hoover Public Library--offer countywide sharing of countless services and resources with the "One County, One Card" system.

All funds raised through The Great Give will help to further the significant work of the 40 municipal libraries in the Jefferson County area.

To promote the campaign on social media sites, the 40 Public Libraries in Jefferson County will be utilizing a hashtag-#TheGreatGive.

A kickoff event will be held on Friday, May 4, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library. Bring the entire family for fun on the bounce house, food trucks, face painting and more!

“We encourage Jefferson County residents to give $40 this year as we celebrate 40 years of cooperation with what is now the 40 libraries in our cooperative,” said Pat Ryan, Executive Director, Jefferson County Library Cooperative. “The Library Cooperative works behind-the-scenes to coordinate the services that link 40 libraries with one card for everyone in the county.

The core services made available to all county residents through the library cooperative are as follows:

Delivery service - the items residents want where they want to pick them up

Nearly 2 million items in 40 libraries countywide

In person, or online holds on items at any library in the county, t ext messaging reminders

24/7 catalog, downloadable audio & ebooks

Information databases

Internet access –Plus Free WiFi available in 40 libraries

Books-By-Mail for the home bound

IT Support for member libraries

The Great Give fundraising campaign will assist the library cooperative as it works to continue linking the 40 libraries with Jefferson County residents.

All donations will be tax-deductible as the Jefferson County Library Cooperative, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

To donate, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Great-Give-2018 or mail your donation to Jefferson County Library Cooperative, 2100 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203, or by dropping off a donation at any local library.

About Jefferson County Library Cooperative

The mission of the Jefferson County Library Cooperative is to connect all citizens by providing resources and community-building opportunities that inspire life-long learning. The Public Libraries In Jefferson County have been cooperating since 1978 with 22 member libraries (40 locations). To learn more, visit www.PublicLibrariesInJC.org.

40 Libraries. 1 County. 1 Card.