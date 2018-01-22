FOUNDING OF AMERICA

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Founding of America with instructor: Fred Moss, physician by vocation, history student by avocation

What America went through to become a nation: the struggles, wars, and eventual conciliation – a continuation of the Birth of the American Nation course taught during the summer of 2017.

Jan 22: Review from 1295 through founding of first colonies. Die is cast for division and revolution.

Jan 29: Founding of last two colonies. Growth of regional differences. American Revolution and slavery.

Feb 5: Articles of Confederation: Development, strengths, weaknesses. “House” cracks worsen.

Feb 12: Articles through the Constitution. Compromises to bridge the growing gap plus judicial review.

Feb 19: Tariffs, Nullification, State’s Rights, a new theory of origin of country. Marxist overflow.

Feb 26: An unnecessary war, regional impoverishment and the new “equality.” Legacy of political Puritans.

