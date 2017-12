SkyZone Hoover and WAY FM Birmingham are partnering with Grace Klein Community in our efforts to love on those often forgotten over the Christmas season.

On Saturday, December 9th bring non-perishable items to SkyZone Hoover and help us FILL THE TRUCK to care for families this winter.

We look forward to having our ministry partners, WAYFM and the US Army Birmingham Recruiting company onsite with Army Truck during this event. Join us in SkyZone parking lot… and together, lets fill this truck.