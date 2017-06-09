June 9-25: Fiddler on the Roof. Dorothy Jemison Day Theater, Alabama School of Fine Arts, 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. Red Mountain Theatre Company presents the beloved, Tony Award-winning musical about a Jewish milkman named Tevye whose daughter falls in love with a poor tailor rather than the middle-aged butcher chosen for her. Wednesday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 324-2424. redmountaintheatre.org.