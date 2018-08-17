Fear is a Liar: Women's Conference

Green Valley is hosting a community-wide women's conference August 17-18. Grab a friend and join hundreds of other women as we are challenged to fight back fear to live faith-filled and free. Each session in this two-day event is full of powerful worship, inspiring teaching, and tons of surprises along the way!

FEATURING: ALLI WORTHINGTON

Alli is the author of Fierce Faith and Breaking Busy, a speaker, business coach, and mother to five boys.

She loves to share what God is teaching her and the truth and freedom found in scripture! Alli’s no-nonsense, guilt-free take on business, family, and balance led to appearances on The Today Show and Good Morning America. Alli is also one of the creators of Propel Women’s Ministry along with Christine Caine.

For more details and to register, visit www.gvbc.org