The Birmingham Chapter of the Links Incorporated is planning a fabulous GALA to support several community initiatives. "An Evening With Friends-Where Art Meets Soul", will take place on Saturday, August 26 - 6:00 pm at the Alys Stephens Center. The event will feature nationally acclaimed artist Brenda Joysmith who will be there to unveil a unique and special commissioned work and live music by the Eric Essix Move Trio. Please join members of the Birmingham Chapter and Honorary Chair, Patty McDonald for a wonderful, art filled event. Visit www.bhamlinksinc.org to purchase tickets.