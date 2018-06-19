Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

to Google Calendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort 9300 9300 Emerald Coast Pkwy W, Florida 32500

Held June 19-24 at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament which draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins as anglers vie for nearly $2 million in prizes. There will be nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free and open to the public. To learn more about the event, visit https://www.fishecbc.com.

Info
Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort 9300 9300 Emerald Coast Pkwy W, Florida 32500 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - 2018-06-19 11:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
February 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours