Held June 19-24 at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament which draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins as anglers vie for nearly $2 million in prizes. There will be nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free and open to the public. To learn more about the event, visit https://www.fishecbc.com.