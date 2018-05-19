Adult Summer Reading

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

 Read or listen to fiction, nonfiction or both, sign up and begin! Pick up a log at the Fiction or Nonfiction desk or register online at https://hooverlibrary.beanstack.org. For each five books, register for drawings at the Fiction or Nonfiction desk. Win great prizes donated by the Friends of the Library.

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
