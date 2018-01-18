A Deeper Walk

Two different 12-week classes, being offered at Canvas Church, which worships in Berney Points Baptist Church. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Education Building at the church. The classes are open to the public. Cost for each class is $250 for single participants and $300 for married couples. The classes include printed materials. All class topics will be presented live with PowerPoint presentations. Contact Joe Beckham at josephwbeckham@gmail.com.